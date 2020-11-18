Menu
Veronica Nickles
1969 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1969
DIED
November 13, 2020
Veronica Nickles's passing at the age of 50 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. in Kansas City, MO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home
1101 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Nov
22
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home
1101 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C.
