Vertleen Covington's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville in Rockville, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vertleen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville website.