Vevedeen Roberts Wolverton
1936 - 2020
PLEASANT VIEW – Vevedeen Roberts Wolverton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born November 29, 1936 in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Bessie Allen and Woodrow Roberts.
Vevedeen was a graduate of Ogden High School. She met her eternal companion Arden and they were married in Evanston, Wyoming on August 18, 1956. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on November 22, 1963. Vevedeen was an active member of The Church of Latter-day Saints and had many opportunities to serve.
She enjoyed traveling with friends, crafts with family, collecting Precious Moment figurines, golf which wasn't as fun without Arden, tole painting and sewing Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls for her grandchildren. Vevedeen's greatest love was spending time with her family.
Vevedeen is survived by her four children, Shelley (Mike) Fronk, Natalie (Nolan) Osborn, Craig A. (Kim) Wolverton and Troy (Char) Wolverton. She left a legacy of 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who have been a joy in her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Alvin Batchelor, husband, and granddaughter Amy Jo.
The family would like to thank the staff at McKay Dee Hospital for their love and care of our mother.
Services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, November 21, 2020 with a viewing prior 10:30–11:30 a.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Interment; Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed on www.myers-mortuary.com
, where condolences may be sent to the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.