Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ogden Obituaries
Vicki Ann Oliphant
1957 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1957
DIED
June 13, 2020
icki Ann Oliphant (Dewitt)

Born August 30, 1957 passed away peacefully into the loving arms of God on June 13, 2020. She was surrounded and comforted by loved ones as she passed on.

She was a beautiful, caring compassionate, soul with a love for music and life. She found joy in the small things. Humming birds, dragonflies, butterflies, the color purple and her little baby princess were her favorites. She is survived by her Daughters Krystle Alan (Dewitt), Adrianna Carrera (Erica Kilburn), former son in law TJ Alan, her Father Terry Alexander (Pamela Alexander), Sister Sandy Alexander.

She had a long career with Davis behavior health helping those in need. She had a great understanding for the journey her clients were experiencing and it made her that much better at her job. She was a current employee for the IRS and gained some new friendships through this career as well.

She was loved by so many and will be missed beyond measure.

She is proceeded in death by her Mother Janet Alexander, Her Sister Sharon Davis, and her Brother Gene Dewitt.

There will be a celebration of life to honor Vicki on Saturday June 27, 2020. At the Layton Commons Park at 1:00 pm. There will be purple balloons indicating specific location.
Published by Legacy from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Layton City Commons Park
437 N Wasatch Dr, Layton, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.