icki Ann Oliphant (Dewitt)



Born August 30, 1957 passed away peacefully into the loving arms of God on June 13, 2020. She was surrounded and comforted by loved ones as she passed on.



She was a beautiful, caring compassionate, soul with a love for music and life. She found joy in the small things. Humming birds, dragonflies, butterflies, the color purple and her little baby princess were her favorites. She is survived by her Daughters Krystle Alan (Dewitt), Adrianna Carrera (Erica Kilburn), former son in law TJ Alan, her Father Terry Alexander (Pamela Alexander), Sister Sandy Alexander.



She had a long career with Davis behavior health helping those in need. She had a great understanding for the journey her clients were experiencing and it made her that much better at her job. She was a current employee for the IRS and gained some new friendships through this career as well.



She was loved by so many and will be missed beyond measure.



She is proceeded in death by her Mother Janet Alexander, Her Sister Sharon Davis, and her Brother Gene Dewitt.



There will be a celebration of life to honor Vicki on Saturday June 27, 2020. At the Layton Commons Park at 1:00 pm. There will be purple balloons indicating specific location.

