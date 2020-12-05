Menu
Vickie Callicoat
1943 - 2020
BORN
June 7, 1943
DIED
November 6, 2020
Vickie Callicoat's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Chapel Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens in Fultondale, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Walker Chapel Funeral Home
1200 Ellard Rd, Fultondale, Alabama 35068
Nov
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Walker Chapel Funeral Home
1200 Ellard Rd, Fultondale, Alabama 35068
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Chapel Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
