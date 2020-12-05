Vickie Callicoat's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Chapel Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens in Fultondale, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vickie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Chapel Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens website.
Published by Walker Chapel Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.