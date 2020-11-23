Menu
Victor Atabuatsi
1947 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1947
DIED
November 5, 2020
Victor Atabuatsi's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, TX .

Published by Golden Gate Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Funeral
11:00a.m.
GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL
4155 S. R. L. THORNTON FRWY, DALLAS, Texas 75224
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Funeral Home
