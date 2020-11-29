Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Victor Battaglia
1965 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1965
DIED
November 19, 2020
Victor Battaglia's passing at the age of 55 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Volpe Funeral Home in Norristown, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Victor in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Volpe Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Volpe Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, Pennsylvania 19403
Nov
25
Prayer Service
10:30a.m.
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, Pennsylvania 19403
Funeral services provided by:
Volpe Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.