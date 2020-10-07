Of Monroeville, age 85, died peacefully at home on Monday, October 5, 2020.



Beloved and cherished husband of Josephine "Josie" (Sfanos) Caruso and the late Norma (Cole) Caruso.



Loving father of William (Susan) Caruso of Monroeville, Patricia (George) Bankosh of Vandergrift, Thomas (Deborah) Caruso of Monroeville, Kris (Rebecca) Fritzius of Robinson Twp. and Kimberly Fritzius of Penn Hills.



Brother of Robert (Angela) Caruso of Monroeville and the late infant, James Caruso.



Uncle of Maria (Alan) Russell.



Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren



Vic was a graduate of St. Francis of Loretto College where he was a member of the football team. He became employed for 30 years with Westinghouse as a Marketing Manager. After retiring from Westinghouse, Vic became a restaurateur and owned and operated the former Loose Moose in Plum and Caridi's in Monroeville. After selling those restaurants, he became a real estate agent with Northwood Realty before entering the construction business. Vic's favorite pastime was watching football, especially rooting for Penn State. He also enjoyed tinkering in his yard and solving crossword puzzles.



Friends are welcome on Thursday from 5-7pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Blessing service will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m.



Vic will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.