Victor Manuel Dominguez Sr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1943
DIED
August 8, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Ogden City Cemetery
Victor Manuel Dominguez Sr., 77, passed away August 8, 2020. He was born June 16, 1943 in Clinton, Utah the son of Sophie Avalos and Tom Dominguez. He married Mary Christina Arguello at St. Mary's Catholic Church in April of 1964.

Victor was a dedicated worker; he worked for the railroad for 54 years, never missing a day of work. He enjoyed taking his walks, the simple things in life and his family. When his family was younger, he enjoyed the outdoors with them, camping, hunting and fishing.

Victor is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary; children Denise (Tony) Daly, Victor Dominguez, Andrew (Christine) Dominguez and Valerie (Tristan) Johnson; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, also his sisters Lucy Arguello, Susan Valdez and Florence Quintana.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. and Wednesday, August 12th from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 8th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th St. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.

Special thanks to the staff and doctors at Ogden Regional Hospital.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
11
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Aug
11
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Aug
12
Viewing
8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Aug
12
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
514 24th St. , Ogden, Utah
