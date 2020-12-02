Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Victor DSouza
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1947
DIED
November 28, 2020
Victor DSouza's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Magrath Funeral Home in Boston, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Victor in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Magrath Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Magrath Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Most Holy Redeemer Church
72 Maverick St., East Boston, Massachusetts 02128
Funeral services provided by:
Magrath Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.