Victor Dana Johnson, 72, passed peacefully away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Dana was born August 19, 1947 to Victor John Johnson and Ann Deaun Dana in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dana grew up in Salt Lake, Denver, and San Jose California with his two sisters, Cheryl and Teresa and brother Dean (Nancy).



Dana Joined the Army and served in Korea as a young man. When he transferred back to the states, he married his first wife. They had four remarkable daughters over the years while bouncing between the States and Germany. During his time in Germany he enjoyed Volksmarches, local cuisine, traveling, and serving in the Swiss LDS Temple. Raising four willful daughters, serving at church, and working fulltime wasn't enough, he also went back to school and graduated with his Master's Degree in Business.



Dana was honorably discharged in 1981 and returned to the States landing back in the Bay Area of California. He worked Civil Service for Ford Aerospace then Space Systems Loral. Using his top-level security clearances, he headed up security for information technology on government contracts during the cold war. Soon after, Dana found himself separated from his first wife.



His life became the story of a handsome fellow who was bringing up four very lovely girls, most of them had hair of gold like their father, the youngest one in curls. 'Til, the one day when this fellow met his lady, Gail Ann Parrish, who was busy with five boys and a girl of her own. Yet they were all alone. 'Til the one day when the fellow met this lady and they knew that it was much more than a hunch (because they were hit over the head with a sledge hammer). That this group must somehow form a family that's the way we all became the Johnson bunch. The Johnson Bunch, Nathan Johnson, Andrew (Melissa) Johnson, Danica (Mark) Corey, Michael (Denise) Cordingley, Tamarra (Adam) Lambert, Amy (Jaime) Orantes, Tiana (Brian) Titus, Benjamin (Kathleen) Cordingley, Nellie (Jeremy) Olson, and Peter Cordingley. Together they have 38 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren whom he loved to interact with until Dementia robbed us of him 22 years ago.



Families were always important to him. Throughout his life he spent countless hours on genealogy connecting loved ones and sharing their histories.



His memory will be honored during a Graveside Service on July 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Meridian Cemetery, 895 E Franklin Rd, Meridian, ID 83642. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

