Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Victor Magyarics
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1936
DIED
October 14, 2020
Victor Magyarics's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service in Mantua, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Victor in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Westlawn Cemetery
St. Rt. 82, Mantua, Ohio 44255
Funeral services provided by:
Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.