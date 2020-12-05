Victor Magyarics's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service in Mantua, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Victor in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service website.
Published by Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
