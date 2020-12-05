Victor Martinez's passing at the age of 28 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chapel Hill Funeral Home in San Antonio, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Victor in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home website.
Published by Chapel Hill Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
