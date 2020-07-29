Schmidt,
Victor "Vic" P.
Age 91, formerly of Upper St. Clair, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Peggy Schmidt; loving father of Michael (Sharon) Schmidt, Lisa (Jonathan) Higie, Gregory (Michele) Schmidt, and Karin Schmidt; caring brother of Raymond Schmidt; treasured grandfather of Morgan and Brody Schmidt, Kyleigh and Ben Higie, Zachary (Patricia) and Hannah Schmidt. Vic was employed by IBM for over 30 years as a Sales Analyst until his retirement in 1990. He loved all dogs and Pittsburgh Sports. He will be truly missed. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd. McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Wednesday, August 5th, 5-7 PM, where a blessing service will be held on Thursday, August 6th 10:30AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org/.
