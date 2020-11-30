Victor Tugutov's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home in Brighton, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Victor in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home website.
Published by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.