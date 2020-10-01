"Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass… it's about learning to dance in the rain."



Victoria Stewart Bowman, daughter of Charlie and Janice Stewart was born in 1964 in desert state Phoenix, Arizona but grew up in Bountiful Utah and spent many summers down in Meadow, Fillmore, at their family farm. She loved spending her childhood days with her older bothers and father shooting bb's at cans and going for long drives around Meadow. She loved to read the gospel, garden and always had wanted to learn how to horse back ride. She had a kind and tender heart for animals. Vicki would always find away to help an animal in need even if it she could not always take them home.



She had a huge faith in god and believe in servicing others and spent many holidays at the prisons and other service activities teaching the gospel with her family. Her faith always bought some form of peace to those in need and she was always willing give advice and comfort. She was fearless in her devotion to her faith, determination toward her goals and her family. Shortly after graduation high school she joined the Air force 1983. She loved her time there in service her country and honoring her belated father who served in the Korean war.



Between her years of service at the Air Force she met Norman Lee Sr. and was swept off her feet. They were married in Connecticut in 1990 and spent their time exploring the coast which formed their love for light houses.



After two years of service another calling came to her and she was honorably discharged from servicing the Air Force. The calling was one of her most cherished blessing and dream. She was to become a mother.



Vicki was blessed with three beautiful children, her daughter Stephanie, her son Nickolas, and her son Norman Lee Jr. She spent her years raising her children. Teaching them the gospel, acts of service, and their family history. She worked two to three jobs to support and raise her boys. She was a hard working mother how gave her everything to her babies and never stopped trying. Vicki was strong willed and loving mother who had no fear of setting you straight. She was looked up to and admire by many by the love and strength she had for her children.



As years passed and her boys grew she was blessed with four grand-babies. Her grandson Joshua, granddaughter Olivia, grandson Riley, granddaughter Maggie Mae. Her heart and love grew bigger as she spoiled and spent many weekends and holidays with all of them.



Vicki loved baking, telling stories, watching movies, warm hugs, and slumber parties with her grand-babies. Some of her most special memories with her grandchildren were the times she spent building ginger bread houses, baking brownies, going to see the christmas lights and trees, gardening, painting each others nails, and spending as much time possible with them. She cherished and loved her time as a grandmother and as a mother.



Vicki left an imprint on peoples hearts where ever she went. She had such a deep faith of forgiveness and compassion and strived to do and be better. She was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother, and loving friend. Vicki loved her children and grandchildren more then anything in this life time.



She is survived by her loving husband Norman, her daughter Stephanie Demos (Dannie), son Nickolas (Mary), son Norman (Cathy), grandson Joshua, granddaughter Olivia, grandson Riley, granddaughter Maggie Mae, brothers David Stewart (Kimberly), and Raymond Stewart (Claudia).



We miss you Vicki, you took a piece of our heart that we can never get back. Till we see you again, we will keep chasing rain clouds.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Bountiful 26th Ward Chapel, 200 North 200 West, Bountiful. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful.