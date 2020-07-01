Victoria Dawn Bruton Sample, 65
Long-time Lawton, Oklahoma resident Victoria "Vicki" Sample, died June 26, 2020 after a long
battle with kidney disease at Ogden Regional Hospital in Ogden, Utah.
Ms. Sample was born December 2, 1954 in Arrington, Wimpole Park, England at the Air Force
Hospital to Violet R. Gilbreath and N. Thomas Bruton.
A self proclaimed 'Army Brat', Vicki spent her youth at military bases across the country. Finally
settling in southwestern Oklahoma, she graduated from Lawton High School in 1973 and from
Cameron University in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science in Natural Sciences and a minor in
Mathematics. She proudly worked her own way through school at Earl Drug and the Lawton
Constitution, all while supporting her mother during her illnesses.
Vicki married SP5 Jeffrey Sample in August 1980 in the Salt Lake City Temple in Utah. In 1981,
they welcomed their first of three sons, Matthew. Randall joined the family in 1985, and
Stephen followed in 1987.
An employee of Lawton Constitution and Thrifty Nickel Want Ads for many years as a graphic
artist, she designed ads for realtors and companies across southwest Oklahoma. An active
member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout her adult life, she was
always faithful and dedicated to her beliefs. Vicki was also heavily involved with Cub Scouts,
serving 30 years with various Cub Scout packs in Oklahoma and Utah and received the
prestigious Silver Beaver award for her remarkable volunteer service.
She left Oklahoma in 2017 to follow her grandchildren to Utah, as she was never happier than
being a grandmother to Renée, Henry, Gregory and Timothy. She found great joy in living to
see all four grandchildren baptized into the Church, which was an important goal after being
diagnosed with chronic illness. Over her final years, she was cared for full-time by her son,
Randall, who lived with her and provided loving care and support.
Vicki had chronic kidney disease and endured through dialysis treatments for 12 years before
passing peacefully into heaven to reunite with her mother. She was preceded in death by her
mother, and is survived by her father, Tom Bruton; brothers, Robert and Daniel (Mary) Bruton;
and immediate family Jeffrey, Matthew (Kaja), Randall, and Stephen (Paige) Sample.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org
,
as their organization offered support to Vicki both financially and emotionally.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 am at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden, Utah.
