Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Victoria "Vickie" Deland
1953 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1953
DIED
August 21, 2020
ABOUT
Viewmont High School
Corinne - Our loving sister, aunt and friend, Victoria "Vickie" Lee Deland, 66, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Brigham City Community Hospital from natural causes.
She was born on December 19, 1953 in Norwalk, California, a daughter of Bill and Iris Lee O'Neal.
She graduated from Viewmont High School in 1971 in Bountiful, Utah.
Vickie enjoyed lot of good times and had an interesting life. She loved to cook and being with her family, friends and dogs.
Surviving are her siblings, Tom Parrish, Donald Pierce, Sandra Jensen, Julie Shaw, and Kathleen O'Neal.
Vickie's wishes were to be cremated and no services to be held.
Published by Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.