Corinne - Our loving sister, aunt and friend, Victoria "Vickie" Lee Deland, 66, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Brigham City Community Hospital from natural causes.

She was born on December 19, 1953 in Norwalk, California, a daughter of Bill and Iris Lee O'Neal.

She graduated from Viewmont High School in 1971 in Bountiful, Utah.

Vickie enjoyed lot of good times and had an interesting life. She loved to cook and being with her family, friends and dogs.

Surviving are her siblings, Tom Parrish, Donald Pierce, Sandra Jensen, Julie Shaw, and Kathleen O'Neal.

Vickie's wishes were to be cremated and no services to be held.

