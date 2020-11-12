Victoria Musha's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christian Funeral Home in Chicago, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Victoria in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christian Funeral Home website.
Published by Christian Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
