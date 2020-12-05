Victoria Westfield's passing at the age of 46 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Patton Funeral Home in Cleveland, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Victoria in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Patton Funeral Home website.
Published by Patton Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
