Vilma Henderson's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home in Westborough, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vilma in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home website.
Published by Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
