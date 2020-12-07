Vincent Bonner's passing at the age of 60 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary Service in Easton, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vincent in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary Service website.
Published by Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary Service on Dec. 7, 2020.
