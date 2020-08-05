Vincent "Vince" L. Ciampa, 65 of Delmont passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born January 6, 1955 in Jeannette, son of the late Joseph and Ida DiSaverio Ciampa. He graduated from West Liberty College with a music education degree. Vince worked at the Facial Surgery Center for several years. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. Vince loved spending time with his family. He had a love for music and playing his drums and enjoyed reminiscing with Jazzmin band members. He is survived by his wife, Kathy L. Ciampa; his loving daughter, Anna Ciampa; his stepdaughter, Stacy Estatico; and special cousins, Dave and Marci Batson of Daytona Beach FL. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hart Funeral Home Inc., Murrysville. Facial coverings, social distancing and a maximum of 25 people in the funeral home at one time per CDC/Pennsylvania guidelines will be observed. A blessing service will be private with Vince's family followed by Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the music department at West Liberty University or the family.