Vincent DeMarco
1946 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1946
DIED
November 4, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Vincent DeMarco's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reeb Funeral Home website.

Published by Reeb Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street, Sylvania, OH 43560
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
, Sylvania, Ohio
Reeb Funeral Home
a loved one
November 11, 2020