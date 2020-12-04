Menu
Vincent Filippini
1963 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1963
DIED
December 2, 2020
Vincent Filippini's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. in Bergenfield, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. website.

Published by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Service
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Funeral services provided by:
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
