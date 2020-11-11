Menu
Vincent Olivetti
1964 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1964
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Vincent Olivetti's passing at the age of 56 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, SC .

Published by Burroughs Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Michael Catholic Church
542 Cypress Ave, Garden City, South Carolina 29576
Nov
14
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Michael Catholic Church
542 Cypress Ave, Garden City, South Carolina 29576
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
