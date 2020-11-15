Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Vincent Onorato
1932 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1932
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
US Army
Vincent Onorato's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vincent in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Pius X Church
220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, Pennsylvania 19008
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Pius X Church
220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, Pennsylvania 19008
Funeral services provided by:
Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.