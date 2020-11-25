Menu
Vincent Rossi
1927 - 2020
BORN
March 5, 1927
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
US Navy
Vincent Rossi's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan & McConaty in Lakewood, CO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Horan & McConaty website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Horan & McConaty Family Chapel
3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, Colorado 80227
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Holy Name Catholic Church
3290 W Milan Ave, Sheridan, Colorado 80110
