Vincente Cruz
1946 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1946
DIED
November 7, 2020
Vincente Cruz's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Potter Funeral Home in Willimantic, CT .

Published by Potter Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street, Willimantic, Connecticut 06226
Funeral services provided by:
Potter Funeral Home
