Vinton Vogler
1940 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1940
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Army Reserve
Vinton Vogler's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Furey Funeral Home - Frazee in Frazee, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vinton in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Furey Funeral Home - Frazee website.

Published by Furey Funeral Home - Frazee on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
1100 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501
Dec
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
1100 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501
Funeral services provided by:
Furey Funeral Home - Frazee
