Viola Richardson
1922 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1922
DIED
November 20, 2020
Viola Richardson's passing at the age of 98 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Funeral Services, LLC in Holly Hill, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
8827 State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059
Nov
28
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Walnut Grove Cemetery
329 Sandpoint St, Eutawville, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Rest in Peace. May God cover her daughter and family during this difficult times. Mrs. Greene, Former Case Manager
Carolyn Collier-Greene
November 28, 2020