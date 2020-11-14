Menu
Violanda Gatti
1928 - 2020
BORN
May 24, 1928
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Violanda Gatti's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Volpe Funeral Home in Norristown, PA .

Published by Volpe Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
8:45a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Holy Saviour Church
407 east main street, Norristown, Pennsylvania 19403
Nov
18
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Saviour Church
407 east main street, Norristown, Pennsylvania 19403
Funeral services provided by:
Volpe Funeral Home
