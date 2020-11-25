Menu
Violet Bentley
1953 - 2020
BORN
February 15, 1953
DIED
November 23, 2020
Violet Bentley's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hall Brothers Funeral Home in Martin, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hall Brothers Funeral Home website.

Published by Hall Brothers Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 10:00p.m.
Left Beaver Old Regular Baptist Church
KY RT 122, Martin, Kentucky 41649
Nov
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00p.m.
Left Beaver Old Regular Baptist Church
KY RT 122, Martin, Kentucky 41649
Nov
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Left Beaver Old Regular Baptist Church
KY RT 122, Martin, Kentucky 41649
Funeral services provided by:
Hall Brothers Funeral Home
