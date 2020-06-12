Violet Power Nicholson, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at her home in North Ogden on Friday June 12, 2020 with her family by her side. She bravely and quite cheerfully endured many physical challenges over the past few years including macular degeneration, pulmonary hypertension, osteoporosis and most recently a broken hip.Violet was born September 16, 1931 in Ogden, Utah to Thomas Forester Power and Violet Jean Bune. She was the youngest of four children, educated in Ogden City schools and graduated from Ogden High School in 1949.Violet was employed with Western Mortgage Loan/United Savings Bank, retiring as Senior Vice President after 48 years of service. She truly loved working and valued the lasting memories and bonds with her co-workers. She enjoyed traveling the world with her many friends and family.She always said her greatest joy and accomplishment in life was her family. She was an amazing role model and best friend to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celebrating Christmas with her entire family was her favorite time of year and she hosted them right up to last December. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.Surviving are her children, DeWayne ""Dewey"" (Debbie) Nicholson, Colleen (Chuck) Brown, both of Ogden, and Bob (MJ) Nicholson, Elko, Nevada, seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Violet was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bill Power and his wife, Betty Anne; sister, Jean Knudson and her husband Bill; sister, Marion Power and daughter-in-law, Suzi Nicholson; plus a beloved niece, Vicki Power.The family would like to extend appreciation to Bristol Hospice, especially to Tiffany, Sidney, and Kellie for their loving care, and to Doctors, T. Sharman Sutherland and Charles Ivester for their years of care for Violet.Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 14, 2020.