Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Violet Renner
1928 - 2020
BORN
November 16, 1928
DIED
November 16, 2020
Violet Renner's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Violet in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
live stream via the funeral home's Facebook page
Funeral services provided by:
Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
We remember good times with Polly and Earle at our Square Dance Club and from their displays at the Gem and Mineral Show. Polly even brought a sampling from her rock collection to display and interest my science class.
Fran and Bill Pierce
November 18, 2020
Jane, Jayleen My thought are with you and your family. Your mother was always a sweet lady to LaDoona and me.
Carolyn Skelcher
November 18, 2020
Remember playing cards with Polly and Earle and both were so patient as they helped to teach me how to play Bridge. Oh how we laughed until I got the hang of it. She was a true gem.
Sandy McPheron Phipps
November 18, 2020