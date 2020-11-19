Violet Renner's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Violet in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home website.