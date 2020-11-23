Violet Sharp's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel in Cuyahoga Falls, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Violet in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel website.
Published by Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.