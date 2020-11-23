Menu
Violet Sharp
1925 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1925
DIED
November 13, 2020
Violet Sharp's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel in Cuyahoga Falls, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Nov
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
Nov
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
