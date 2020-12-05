Violeta Romero's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home in Winter Garden, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Violeta in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home website.
Published by Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
