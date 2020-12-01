Menu
Virgie Bridges
1937 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1937
DIED
November 29, 2020
Virgie Bridges's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker Funeral Home in Baker, LA .

Published by Baker Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714
Dec
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home
