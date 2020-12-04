Menu
Virgie Davis
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1944
DIED
November 21, 2020
Virgie Davis's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE in Danville, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE website.

Published by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
1215, Danville_DANVILLE, Illinois 61832
Nov
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
1215, Danville_DANVILLE, Illinois 61832
Nov
30
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
1215, Danville_DANVILLE, Illinois 61832
Funeral services provided by:
LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE
