Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virgie Gray
1939 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 1939
DIED
November 19, 2020
Virgie Gray's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virgie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
822 Roosevelt Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Nov
27
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
822 Roosevelt St, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301
Nov
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
513 Fort Worth Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301
Funeral services provided by:
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Young & Company Funeral Home
December 3, 2020
Ms. Loretta and I became friends over the phone in 2010. I was fortunate to finally meet her in 2012 in Mesquite, Texas when I came to Texas for a family reunion. We continued to talk two or three times a year from then. We always had good laughs when we spoke. She provided me with a lot of family history. Even though our relationship was pretty informal I loved her willingness to keep in touch and I will miss her.
Debra Favors
Family
November 29, 2020