Virgie Gray's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virgie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home website.
Published by Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
