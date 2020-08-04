Virgie Louise Merrill Maughan



1935 ~ 2020



Virgie Louise Merrill Maughan passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, in Layton, Utah. Virgie was born in Mesa, Arizona on February 10, 1935, to Virgil and Evelyn McIntyre Merrill. Virgie grew up in Gilbert, Arizona. She graduated from Gilbert High School in 1953.



In the latter part of her childhood years, Virgie's mother contracted polio, leaving her paralyzed for the remainder of her life. Though still an adolescent, Virgie was there for her mother, caring for her daily.



Virgie married Noel Eugene Davis in 1954. Together they had a son and two daughters. Their son passed away on April 4, 1956, at the age of 18 months. Virgie spent these married years living in remote agricultural areas in Arizona and Oregon. She loved her daughters dearly and showed her love daily through her actions and words. When necessary, she rose to the challenge and carried on through many extremely difficult trials through her life. She packed oranges, rouged and harvested potatoes. She worked as a librarian, a teacher's aide, and a grocery store checker. She was often working two jobs at any given time.



In 1984, Virgie met Dean Leth Maughan. They were married that same year in the Mesa Arizona LDS Temple, spending 29 years together until Dean's passing away in 2013. He was truly the love of her life and made her happy in so many ways. Dean and Virgie spent time in Arizona and Idaho before building a log home in Layton, Utah, and settling there. They served a mission together in the Philippines, and upon return, served at the Ogden Temple. Virgie was able to get to know and love Dean's children and their families.



Though states and great distance would sometimes separate them, Virgie loved and cherished her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her three sisters and three brothers were never far from her thoughts. Each of her son in laws, nieces and nephews were special to her. It was easy to feel her love. It was always there.



Virgie enjoyed visiting teaching and teaching Relief Society. She loved going to yard sales and finding a good bargain. She was very accomplished at sewing, making clothing for her daughters throughout their school years. She was a real road warrior and drove many, many, long car trips so that she could see those that she loved. Virgie loved the Arizona desert and cactus flowers. She had a lovely singing voice and enjoyed reading, playing scrabble, and watching her favorite movies.



Virgie had a real talent for being able to make a lot out of just a little. Though she had to move many times in her life, wherever she was, for whatever amount of time, she made it feel like home. Always friendly and outgoing, she would often seek out those who were standing alone on the sidelines, talking to them, and helping them to feel included. More than anything else, that was her true talent.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Leth Maughan, son, Kirk Eugene Davis, grandson, Ian Patrick Leslie, sister, Sharon Dian Nance, stepmother, Frances Pauline Merrill, and parents, Evelyn Louise McIntyre and Virgil Clark Merrill.



Virgie is survived by her daughters, Luanne Kengott (Steve), Yvonne Leslie (Darrell), step-children, Laree Olson (Kevin), Randon Maughan (Kim), Teresa Abney (Glenn), Melanie Speechly (Richard), and Kristine Nance (Scott), siblings: Richard Merrill, Rebecca McMeen, Rex Merrill, Rhonda Merrill, Robert Merrill, 29 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



Thank you to the staff of Apple Village Assisted Living and Bristol Hospice, who went above and beyond in their loving and dedicated care of our sweet and wonderful mother.



A private family service will he held August 7, 2020 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.