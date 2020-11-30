Menu
Virgie Quagliese
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1930
DIED
November 25, 2020
Virgie Quagliese's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Usher Funeral Home in Indianapolis, IN .

Published by Usher Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Usher Funeral Home
2313 W Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Dec
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Usher Funeral Home
2313 W Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Funeral services provided by:
Usher Funeral Home
