Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virgil Marcum
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1933
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
U.S. Army
V.F.W.
Virgil Marcum's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Meacham Funeral Service in Albany, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virgil in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Meacham Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Meacham Funeral Service on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St PO Box 275, Albany, IN 47320
Nov
21
Service
2:00p.m.
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St PO Box 275, Albany, IN 47320
Funeral services provided by:
Meacham Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.