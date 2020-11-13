Menu
Virginia Abrams
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1938
DIED
November 2, 2020
Virginia Abrams's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dawson's Mortuary in Warrenton, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dawson's Mortuary website.

Published by Dawson's Mortuary on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adrick Alexander Chapel
12271 Broad Street, Sparta, Georgia 31087
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Brown Chapel AME Church
2961 Brown Chapel Road, Sparta, Georgia 31087
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson's Mortuary
