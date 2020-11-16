Menu
Virginia Amos
1938 - 2020
BORN
June 27, 1938
DIED
November 14, 2020
Virginia Amos's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc in Reading, PA .

Published by Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
