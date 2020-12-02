Virginia Arpei's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Compassionate Funeral Care Inc in Saratoga Springs, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virginia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Compassionate Funeral Care Inc website.
Published by Compassionate Funeral Care Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
