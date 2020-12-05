Menu
Virginia Bannerman
1949 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1949
DIED
November 12, 2020
Virginia Bannerman's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clinton, NC - Clinton in Clinton, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Worley Funeral Home, Inc.
639 Lisbon Street, Clinton, North Carolina 28328
Nov
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Worley Funeral Home, Inc.
639 Lisbon Street, Clinton, North Carolina 28328
Funeral services provided by:
Clinton, NC - Clinton
