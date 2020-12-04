Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virginia Carter
1935 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1935
DIED
November 28, 2020
Virginia Carter's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro in Walterboro, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virginia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel
1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel
1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488
Funeral services provided by:
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.