Virginia Carter's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro in Walterboro, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Virginia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro website.
Published by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro on Dec. 4, 2020.
