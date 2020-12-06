Menu
Virginia Cordle
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1933
DIED
December 4, 2020
Virginia Cordle's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home in Ottawa, KS .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
325 S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Kansas 66067
Dec
11
Committal
11:00a.m.
Highland Cemetery
1050 E. 15th St, Ottawa, Kansas 66067
Funeral services provided by:
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
