Virginia Edwards
1953 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1953
DIED
November 26, 2020
Virginia Edwards's passing at the age of 67 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church - Stewart
501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Dec
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church - Stewart
501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Ginny I hope that you and Nancy Graveen are having a wonderful reunion up in heaven right now. It still doesn't seem real. You are a wonderful caring loving person, and will be greatly missed. God sure only takes the best ones, as he took you way too soon. Keep smiling Ginny. On behalf of your exended Mick and Marie Graveen family. Janet Eades
Janet Eades
Friend
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful beautiful Ginny We will love you and miss you always.
Marissa Rhyner
Family
December 1, 2020
Always a big smile and a hi. The kindest, sweetest girl anyone could know. Will miss you loads.
November 29, 2020
Very sweet, loving, giving, sharing... we will miss you Ginny!
SHERI SEUBERT
Coworker
November 29, 2020